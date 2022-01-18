The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
IT’S GOING DOWN! THE RESET HITS A GREAT WALL! WITH TOM LUONGO & ALEXANDER MERCOURIS
IT’S GOING DOWN! THE RESET HITS A GREAT WALL! WITH TOM LUONGO & ALEXANDER MERCOURIS As we roll into 2022, the danger of the coronavirus and omicron pale into insignificance compared to the tyrrany …
IT’S GOING DOWN! THE RESET HITS A GREAT WALL! WITH TOM LUONGO & ALEXANDER MERCOURIS
Crypto Rich on Twitter: “What Alexander of https://t.co/oQsgqgoLmx and @TFL1728 provide is the sort of smart analysis that once used to be standard fare on MSM.Here’s their latest take on #US #Ukraine #Russia #UK #Turkey & #Europe.https://t.co/vVBdZEX41q pic.twitter.com/u2YYmT9S6w / Twitter”
What Alexander of https://t.co/oQsgqgoLmx and @TFL1728 provide is the sort of smart analysis that once used to be standard fare on MSM.Here’s their latest take on #US #Ukraine #Russia #UK #Turkey & #Europe.https://t.co/vVBdZEX41q pic.twitter.com/u2YYmT9S6w
As we roll into 2022, the danger of the coronavirus and omicron pale into insignificance compared to the tyrrany and destruction that the lockdowns and mandates have unleashed. In this video, Tom Luongo (Gold Goats and Guns) and Alecander Mercouris (TheDuran.com) discuss the big moves happening in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, the EU, Turkey, the UK and the USA.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.