German FM Baerock Flies to Moscow as Desperate Germany Seeks Way out of Crisis with Russia
Top German diplomat arrives in Moscow Monday, talks with Lavrov due Tuesday — embassy
MOSCOW, January 17./TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives late on Monday in Moscow, where she is scheduled for talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. Her working visit will continue until Tuesday evening, the press service of the German Embassy in Moscow told TASS. “Foreign Minister Baerbock arrives in Moscow this evening.
