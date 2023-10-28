in Latest, Video

Israel Massive Attack, No Full Ground Offensive; Delays; Big US-Israel UNGA Defeat; West Unable Meet Ukr Ammo Needs, Rus Offensive

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

3 Comments
Jdog
Jdog
October 28, 2023

Russia and China need to arm the Islamic countries of the Middle East with what they need to do what is necessary.

Magnar Husby
Magnar Husby
October 28, 2023

I think Biden is misusing the names of Eisenhower, Roosevelt, Ford an others in his attacks on behalf of Israel. His precidency lives up to none of them! And I think it is only a showup of no real meaning! I think tht these carrier groups are misused to let Israel kill hundreds of thousands Palestinians and othe muslim resistance groups. If so, I think they will be sunk and become wrecks in the seas!

Jdog
Jdog
October 28, 2023

Anytime you have a government spending huge amounts to finance a war, it is going to result in inflation. Government spending is inflationary.

