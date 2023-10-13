The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Israel Calls 1 Million Leave Gaza, Prepares Attack; Putin Works on Rus/BRICS Peace Plan; UK Media: Ukr Out of Shells, Avdeyevka Cauldron
Topic 993
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.