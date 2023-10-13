The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
BRICS prepare peace plan as Gaza evacuation looms
The Duran: Episode 1720
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Lots of 0300 calls not happening