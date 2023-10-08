Israel At War | You’ll Be Shocked By Who Started Hamas

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The MIC wants, and is provoking war worldwide. The problem is, warfare is now different, and Israel is very vulnerable to drone warfare. The surrounding hostile countries could devastate Israel using drones they have no defense against. Israel would have done itself a huge favor by being more reasonable and less sadistic towards the Palestinian people. With Iran producing drones in huge numbers, the future may be very violent for Israel.
Why do the 2 Alex run this baffoons videos several times a day?
He must be a heavy cash sourcefor them, otherwise makes no sence when there are so many gifted people out there with much more interesting things to say… Same with Erik Ziesse…. Change the channel Duran guys, time for some new blood. These 2 are stale