President Duterte has vowed to give these terrorists the ultimate punishment.

As the Philippine army goes after ISIS targets in the southern city of Marawi, ISIS in Philippines have made a video showing the destruction, desecration and ultimately the burning down of a local church.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to offer terrorists nothing but death in a rallying call to his nation.

There is little lower and more vile than destroying a holy place. ISIS does not represent a religion, it is merely a death cult.