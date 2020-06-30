There were 38,672 positive COVID-19 tests reported in the United States today, a new record high, according to the COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer organization housed at The Atlantic that collects data on the pandemic.
With all those “peaceful protests” continuing in the USA, this is certainly a second wave of COVID-19, with many more waves to be expected. The US is happily deleting itself.