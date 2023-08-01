Is the U.S. Government Evil?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The U.S. Government claims to be enforcing peace throughout the world but engages in far more invasions and coups than any other country in all of history ever has. The U.S. Congressional Research Service’s list of U.S. invasions (including increases in existing invasions) lists and briefly describes 297 such invasions after WW II (i.e., during 1945-2022, a 77-year period), and is titled “Instances of Use of United States Armed Forces Abroad, 1798-2022”. That 297 U.S. invasions in the past 77 years is more than all of the pre-1945 instances put together during 1798-1945 — which was twice as long a period, 147-years. And none of those 297 invasions after 1944 was defensive. 244 of the 297 occurred after the Soviet Union ended in 1991 and prior to Russia’s invading Ukraine in 2022. Why should there have been any U.S. invasions at all during that period? The Cold War was over — on Russia’s side but not on America’s. But there were 244 U.S. invasions during 1991 to 2022. During that entire 32-year span (and even going all the way back to the end of WW II in 1945, 78 years ago) there was no U.S. declaration of war and therefore no Constitutional legality for the invasion — not for any of America’s post-WW-II invasions). All of the 297 U.S. invasions after 1944 were unConstitutional (without an official congressional declaration of war). Most of them were purely aggressions (some in order to help a foreign tyrant suppress his own population). After the Soviet Union ended in 1991, the U.S. Government just went wild, internationally, and greatly stepped-up the frequency of its invasions. America’s Founders had insisted that there be no “standing army” in this nation. Until President Truman established the ‘Defense’ Department and CIA in 1947, there wasn’t any standing army in the U.S. That change, by him, created America’s military-industrial complex, which now controls the country, on behalf of U.S. billionaires, who control and profit from the ‘Defense’ firms (weapons manufacturers), the news-media (to promote their invasions), the lobbying firms, and the extraction firms (such as ExxonMobil).

U.S. history before 1945 was a mixed bag, but America since then has been by far the world’s biggest mass-murderer.

Right now, the U.S. declares that it must police the peace throughout the world — no longer ONLY in Europe and the Atlantic but also in the Pacific and Asia. But police it against whom? It names Russia, China, and Iran, as its chief “foreign adversaries.” On 26 June 2023, I headlined “Pending U.S. Congressional Resolutions to Initiate WW III” and summarized three of them. All are expected to pass, and each is virtually hidden in the nation’s ‘news’-media — as-if the public wouldn’t even care about them. One of them is a bill to secretly institute martial law over the ‘news’-media, under the cover of protecting children from being influenced by “foreign adversaries” — which it identifies specifically as being China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela, but allows other countries to be added to that list. Another is specfiically for war against Russia and it commits the U.S. never to accept anything less than Russia’s defeat in America’s war against Russia that is being waged in the battlefields of Ukraine with Ukrainian soldiers — it would commit the U.S. to send U.S. troops there if Ukraine’s can’t win it with U.S. and other donated weapons. A third resolves that the U.S. will go directly to war against Russia and will demand all of NATO to join it if Russia uses a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine (though Ukraine isn’t a NATO member). In addition, America’s Secretary of State reversed the Administration’s policy and said that if Ukraine wants to invade Russia, then that would be Ukraine’s right, and America would not object.

On July 21st, the retired Indian diplomat M.K. Bhadrakumar headlined “Storm clouds gathering in the Black Sea”, and reported that the U.S. has plans to strangulate Russia’s shipping and cripple Russia’s access to the seas.

On July 31st, I headlined “Lying Blinken Visits Australia for Peace With China by Arming Taiwan to Break Away From China” and reported on the U.S. Government’s preparations to invade China on the basis of lies.

These are some of the ways that America is policing the world in order to ‘preserve’ the ‘peace’.

Is its Government evil? You decide.

