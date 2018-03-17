Is it any surprise? Student “walkout” to protest guns turns bigoted and violent

Wednesday, March 14 was the scheduled day for a “National School Walkout” to protest “gun violence” in the wake of the massacre carried out against students at Marjorie Stoneman-Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14th of this year. While the event was given the optics of some type of nobility or “plea for the safety” of our nation’s schoolchildren, the event revealed itself to be what all of these liberal-loony events are: license to anarchy, unruly behavior, prejudice and violence.

Ohio – Hilliard Davidson High School

In Ohio, Senior (12th grader) Jacob Shoemaker decided not to take a side on the issue, so instead of marching with the walkout people, or standing with the 2nd Amendment supporters who were being accused of “supporting gun violence”, which is, of course a liberal straw man argument, he opted to sit in his classroom during the event and do his homework.

He was suspended from school for a day. The school cites that it could not be responsible for Shoemaker’s safety and that is why it suspended him.

So, wait. They couldn’t have had a teacher remain in a classroom or two for students who preferred not to participate? This is pretty interesting since it is a school.

Chicago – Chicago School system coercion by curriculum

In Chicago, that wonderful haven of both leftist loons and also the city with the most gun-related violence in America, the student walkout turned into an administration-organized event, sanctioned by the CEO of the Chicago public school system.

Not only that, but the event was made to champion the cause of gun control itself, with internet links provided for study materials, which as Chris Cleveland, a GOP chairman for Chicago noted in a written statement, is tantamount to coercion:

It’s appalling that 10 to 14 year old kids would be coerced, by their teachers, to participate in a political demonstration… A 10-year-old kid isn’t going to have an informed opinion on these political matters, and shouldn’t be expected to have the fortitude to hold a different opinion from everyone else in his or her classroom. This is political indoctrination, pure and simple.” (emphasis mine)

He is correct. The sad fact, though is that Mr. Cleveland is a Republican political activist by virtue of his job, and during liberal lunacy celebrations, he is part of the enemy whether he says anything or not.

But we continue.

Chicago – Walmart

Again in Chicago, some sixty students are alleged by witnesses to have indeed walked out of school… and into a local Walmart, where they promptly decided it was their right to trash the place.

In legal parlance, we are told that one should say “alleged” when a court hasn’t found a conviction. However, someone used this event as an excuse, and they were caught on video.

Here is expanded footage of the walkout protesters trashing the Chicago Walmart pic.twitter.com/lnVsp8h9sD — The Red Elephants 🐘 (@RealRedElephant) March 16, 2018

Simeon High School students trashed Walmart during the 'Walkout protest' – threw food items at shoppers, threw smoke bombs, jumped on cars in and Walmart employees tell us that they heard multiple gunshots in parking lot during rampage Full Story Here: https://t.co/KBer5IDyBx pic.twitter.com/nuJDE2HqhD — The Red Elephants 🐘 (@RealRedElephant) March 16, 2018

I thought the point of this walkout was to say that gun-related violence was wrong. Did I miss something?

But sadly, the worst yet known is next.

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Southwest High School

A student at a Minneapolis, MN high school was assaulted by a mob of students during the walkout there, because he was carrying a flag showing his support of President Donald Trump in the event. This took place at Southwest High School. The student, whose name has not been released, was waving his flag when he was ambushed by at least eight classmates. They took his flag and damaged a camera he was carrying.

At first it was reported that he received only minor injuries (“only!”) but later a family friend told Fox News that the student had to be taken to Urgent Care because his arm was broken in two places by these peaceful protesters.The police reported that a school resource officer did stop the attack, but the same family friend disputed that claim, saying it was a student council leader who actually stopped the fight.

There have been no arrests yet, and police are said to still be investigating what happened. However, this walkout was Wednesday, and the source of this article released this information early Saturday morning. How long does an investigation of this kind of thing actually take, folks?

The officials at the Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) claim that according to state law they are prohibited from sharing details of this incident.While a spokesman for the MPS, Dirk Tedmon, stated that students have a right to express their opinions even when others do not agree with them, it seems that this dignity went unregarded in many places that day.

This is of course, not really new. But there are several kernels of real truth that a sane community would take into account.

First, kids are not in school to be politically indoctrinated. While schools do serve a purpose in socialization, in the past they did so with an eye to liberties granted under the American Constitution. We were taught to value our freedom, and we were also taught to respect the right of everyone around us to disagree with us. That is a far cry from being turned into a gun-control zombie just because it is politically correct to do so.

Second, the age of adulthood in most states is 18. This age is a benchmark that is established as the age where personal responsibility entirely falls upon each citizen of the United States of America. Before that age, a person is a “minor”, and does not really have a right to demonstrate, and certainly no right to walk out of classes and disrupt schools. Every school district and every school that sanctioned this event committed a grave error in giving a bunch of wild animals the right to be wild as possible in this way. The Walmart video clips give good visual testimony to that. Many of those kids are ones that come from “good families” and yet, this was basically a license for hooliganism on a massive scale. What kind of self-restraint does this teach?

Third, the nature and scope of this event reveals that it is not an event that mere high-school students can orchestrate. There was a major support network in place, and I would personally opine that this network was driven by liberal activists who care very little about the actual Parkland Massacre or its victims, save that they are a very effective platform from which to launch a political agenda. Remember Rahm Emmanuel’s statement, “Never let a good crisis go to waste?” Well, here you go.

The most shameful thing about this is that political activism, most particularly when it gets violent like this, is absolutely disrespectful to the memory of the kids who died and to the families who are bereaved and in unbelievable personal pain from this and other incidents.

One can be sure that the souls of those 17 kids and others like them are ashamed of the actions of these people who have hijacked their good memories for selfish ends. There are no words to adequately describe how reprehensible this has become.