Iraqi protests ring the alarm of a civil war between Shia – Shia parties .

What’s going on in Iraq’s popular protests? Why did the protests after October 25 become so violent and bloody?
Are those protests against a corrupt political regime?
Answer: Yes, there are real Iraqi protests against corrupt political parties.
But The US also turned against this government that it brought to rule Iraq after 2003.
Why?
Iraq’s rejection of any Arab project against Iran -Iranian Crisis – The mobilization forces – Israel – Deal of the Century -China’s Big Deal – Gas Purchases from Iran.
