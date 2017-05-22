Iran responds to Trump’s anti-Iranian rhetoric

Iranian officials have responded to Donald Trump’s anti-Iranian statements made in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, at a conference of Islamic nations that excluded Syria and Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi stated,

“Once again, by his repetitive and baseless claims about Iran, the American president… tried to encourage the countries of the (Middle East) region to purchase more arms by spreading Iranophobia”.

He continued, saying that Donald Trump “should know that Iran is a democratic, stable and powerful country” and that Iran promotes “peace, good neighbourliness, and the creation of a world opposed to violence and extremism”.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif‏ sent out the following Tweet, making his views clear,

Iran—fresh from real elections—attacked by @POTUS in that bastion of democracy & moderation. Foreign Policy or simply milking KSA of $480B? pic.twitter.com/ahfvRxK3HV — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 21, 2017

Iran is being misunderstood to such a ludicrous degree, that the mind boggles. Saudi Arabia is praised for its ‘fight against terrorism’ when it is the wealthiest state sponsor of terrorism in the region. Iran by contrast has been on the front lines fighting ISIS and al-Qaeda from day one.

