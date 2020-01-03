Iran Quds Force commander killed in US strike on convoy at Baghdad airport

The head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, has been killed in a strike near Baghdad International Airport, along with senior leaders of the Iraqi Shia militia, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has confirmed.

News of the commander’s demise was carried by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Earlier, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) blamed the US and Tel Aviv for Soleimani’s takedown.

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s PMF, as cited by Reuters.

Al-Muhandis is the deputy chief of the PMF, the umbrella group of Shia militias integrated into the Iraq’s armed forces, which was blamed for the siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week

https://www.rt.com/news/477353-iran-quds-commander-killed-strike/

