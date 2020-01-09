Iran Changes Plane Crash Story As Ukrainian Theories Include Possible Missile Strike

Iran has changed its story about what caused a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines to plunge out of the sky minutes after taking off from the airport in Tehran.
After initially blaming mechanical malfunctions for the crash, a version of events that was almost instantly refuted by video footage, experts and the airline in Ukraine, Iran is now claiming that UIA Flight 752 tried to turn back after take off, suggesting that the cause of the crash was something other than the misfiring of one of Iran’s Russian-made missile-defense systems, according to Bloomberg.
Just finished watching the Neocon drive towards war with Iran. I was hoping in your next discussion you would address the sudden change in the trump admin. about NATO. He addresses NATO ME. What the fuck is this after trying to stoke the fires of dissent within NATO he suddenly seems to want the countries of the middle east to look toward joining NATO? Smells like an alternative way of getting the natural resource monies out of these countries without having to sow military conflict.
I noted that VERY strange shift as well. As an aside, I found out last night one of the teachers from my daughters school, along with her husband and teenage son, were on UIA Flight 752. All three are dead.