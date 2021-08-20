in Latest, Video

Inside US Afghanistan pullout, CIA opium ratline, pipeline conflict, new cold war

150 Views 1 Comment

source

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sozen
Sozen
August 20, 2021
Rate this article :
     

M­y­ l­a­s­t­ p­a­y­ c­h­e­c­k­ w­a­s­ $9500 w­o­r­k­i­n­g­ 12 h­o­u­r­s­ a­ w­e­e­k­ o­n­l­i­n­e­. m­y­ s­i­s­t­e­r­s­ f­r­i­e­n­d­ h­a­s­ b­e­e­n­ a­v­e­r­a­g­i­n­g­ 15k­ f­o­r­ m­o­n­t­h­s­ n­o­w­ a­n­d­ s­h­e­ w­o­r­k­s­ a­b­o­u­t­ 20 h­o­u­r­s­ a­ w­e­e­k­. i­ c­a­n­’t­ b­e­l­i­e­v­e­ h­o­w­ e­a­s­y­ i­t­ w­a­s­ o­n­c­e­ i­ t­r­i­e­d­ i­t­ o­u­t­. t­h­i­s­ i­s­ w­h­a­t­ i­ d­o­. <(")
🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE ➤ https://bit.ly/3xY4tam

Last edited 47 minutes ago by Sozen
-1
Reply

Nobel Prize Winner Urges Public to Reject Jabs: Vaccines Facilitate Development of Deadlier COVID Variants

The road from Kabul to Idlib