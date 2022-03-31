The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Inflation skyrockets in EU, as Putin squeezes Olaf Scholz & Germany faces severe recession
Putin Signs Decree Ordering Gas Exports To Be Halted If Buyers Don’t Pay In Rubles
Contrary to expectations that Vladimir Putin was bluffing about collecting rubles in exchange for Russian energy exports, moments ago a decree signed by the Russian president confirmed that that was not the case. According to Bloomberg, Putin said he had signed a decree demanding payment in rubles for Russian gas supplies, which is set to begin April 1 as previously reported.
GotGoldorRubles? Russia Just Broke the Back of the West
I don’t think everyone has yet caught the significance of Russia announcing they are putting a floor under the price of gold. But, to be clear, Russia just broke the paper gold suppression scheme. On Friday the Bank of Russia announced: RUB5000 to the gram at an exchange rate of 100 RUB/USD implies a $1550…
