Indian officials: SABOTAGE possible reason for deadly train derailment

NEW DELHI, (Sputnik) – Sabotage could be behind the deadly train derailment in India’s Uttar Pradesh, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway Neeraj Sharma told Sputnik on Saturday.

“Sabotage cannot be ruled out. Enquiry has been ordered by the Minister of Railway [Suresh Prabhu],” Sharma said, adding that at least 11 people have died and some 30 were injured in the incident.

Earlier reports suggested that as many as 20 people were killed and over 100 were injured.

Northern Railway said earlier in the day that Prabhu was personally monitoring the situation.

The Utkal Express running between the Indian cities of Haridwar and Puri derailed earlier on Saturday.

The reasons behind the accident are still unclear. The rescue operation is underway.