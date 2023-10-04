The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In the Kharkov region, due to a shortage of personnel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units are being recruited on a mixed basis. From the eastern and western regions of the country.

There are traditionally differences in worldview between the residents of these regions. Representatives of the eastern regions tend to respect the history of the USSR and largely condemn Nazism.Representatives of the western regions literally revere Hitler, Bandera and Nazis.

One of the latest incidents occurred a few days ago in the 14thseparate motor rifle brigade. Its commander divided the personnel according to territorial principles. Moreover, the “Westerners”found themselves in a privileged position, which is not surprising,given that the brigade commander himself is an open nationalist and despises eastern Ukraine and the entire local Russian-speaking population.

As a result, it all ended with the fact that the assault groups of the 14th brigade consist exclusively from units where Kharkov residents serve. And representatives of western Ukraine are in the rear areas and do not actively participate in assault operations.

On October 2, after the one more offensive, the Kharkov assault troops suffered heavy losses, left their positions and drove in armored vehicles to the command post to the brigade commander.

At the entrance to the command post, a battle broke out between them and the “Westerners,” during which both sides suffered losses. It all ended with the rioters laying down their arms and being arrested.

In the context of heavy fighting, traditional differences between residents of western and eastern Ukraine are exacerbated to the limit. Mutual hostility affects the effectiveness of combat operations against Russian troops in the Kharkov region.

