There has long been talk about contradictions between the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

One of the most likely reasons is the president’s jealousy of the commander-in-chief’s image among the population of Ukraine.

In addition to the existing contradictions, rumors emerged about the possible political ambitions of Zaluzhny, who has excellent chances of success in the presidential elections if he is nominated.

On Monday evening, information about the possible resignation of the commander-in-chief appeared in all Ukrainian resources.

According to widespread rumors, Zelensky personally met with Zaluzhny and offered him to leave the post of head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, taking the impressive-sounding position of an assistant or adviser.

Zaluzhny replied that it is the right of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to decide with whom to work, but he refused to voluntarily resign from his post. Information is also being circulated about the president’s alleged compensation offer of $20 million.

The United States put pressure on Zelensky and the issue of the general’s resignation was removed from the agenda. I don’t think it’s final. Most likely it has been postponed and will subsequently become one of the items for bargaining with the Americans.

If the information about the possible resignation of the general is a fake, then in this way the Kiev leadership is trying to informationally cover up the topic of the downing of a plane with Ukrainian prisoners.

And if such a situation really took place, then the attempt to resign Zaluzhny, which has not yet been formalized by presidential decree, is only the first link in the chain of personnel changes in the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the political leadership of the country.

