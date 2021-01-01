Imperial Grand Strategy and the Rise of the Anglo-American Alliance

What are the factors driving the world into a thermonuclear war? What caused the USA to break from its historic anti-imperial roots with the 1901 death of McKinley? How did those same institutions which gave rise to fascism and the quasi scientific religion of eugenics from 1911-1945 redefine their names and tactics but not their objectives after their Hitler project was defeated?

In this interview conducted between the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review and Robert David Steele, these questions are unpacked as well as the deeper question of Trump’s potential to defeat the current coup, and the depopulation agenda that underlies the Great Reset.

