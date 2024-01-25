IL-76, trouble for Elensky. UK citizen army to fight Russia. Texas, Abbott v Biden. Maersk retreat

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It is time for the States to stand up to the Federal Government which is out of control.
The US was constructed to be a union of Sovereign States with a weak Federal Government. It is time to return to that model.
Joe Biden and the Democrats are traitors to America.