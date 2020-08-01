If we have a God — He must be a pacifist

For a harmless God would surely have a harmless heaven, and everyone in it created with a grateful harmless nature. And God would have no need to ever use force. For everyone would have a grateful conviction that they deserve less, giving them compassion and charity toward those who have less. And a grateful happiness would be enjoyed by all. And as everyone desires to own only enough for a comfortable life, there is no wealth to fight over.
As for planet earth, surely the majority are given an ingrate conviction that they deserve to be rich, all so that it be established how global warming is cause by the greed driven rich. As for a burning hell, what purpose would it serve?
For good is life, and good are all the actions we do that protect and sustain life.
For evil is death, and evil are all the harmful thoughts and actions that can only lead to death.
So, soon comes an end to all death, causing all things to turn toward the good.
And so, be a pacifist vegetarian with just enough for a comfortable life and hope for the best.
Because of wealth, earth is enslaved by power, glory and deadly force.
By gratitude, heaven is free to experience compassion, charity and happiness.
On earth, because the majority were created with an ingrate conviction that ownership is an unalienable right, they strive to enrich themselves upon the misery of those who have less education, less wealth or less whiteness of skin.
In heaven, because everyone is made with a grateful conviction that all things are owned by the One who created it, blissful equality is enjoyed by all.
FREEWILL — FREEDOM TO BE ALL WE CAN BE
We all have a freewill, the freedom to do anything, so long as we have both the desire and ability to do it.
So, as all of our desires are based entirely upon what our conscience perceives is due and owed to us, namely what is deserved by us, specifically what is a natural right to be enjoyed by us, if our conscience has conviction that we deserve more, we can only take all we can take.
On the other hand, if our conscience has conviction that we deserve less, we can only give all we can give. And so, who makes the decision as to what our conviction of heart should be? But surely, if there is a all-knowing and all-powerful God, only he could decide if our desire is to do good or do harm all the days of our life on this earth. As for the illusion that only if we have the freedom not to live, can our love be genuine. But surely, love is an act of gratitude that originates from a… Read more »