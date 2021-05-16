in Latest, Video

I Warned You On April 8th To Watch THIS. Warning Indicator From China Confirmed

600 Views

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

European Database of Adverse Reactions Following COVID-19 Vaccines: 10,570 DEAD & 405,259 Injuries

“How can we look at Palestine with no moral compass and no sense of justice or fair play?” Jafar Ramini, writer and political analyst