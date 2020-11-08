“I Am Done, I’ll Not Vote Again” – One Middle-American Mom Rages At ‘Real-Life Idiocracy’

” I’ve been called a racist and a xenophobe and a chump and even an ‘ugly folk’… I’ve been told that I have privilege, and that I have inherent bias because of my skin color…”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I love this idea that floats around that not voting and politically disenagaging is “really teaching them a lesson”, boy yea, I’m sure they are deeply hurt and offended. I feel every bit of this womans pain, identify with every sentence, except that one. How can one not realize that political disengagement is the ULTIMATE capitulation?