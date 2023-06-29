Hunter Biden’s Albaniagate Revisited

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

From my previous article on Albaniagate:

“Now, the US complaint versus McGonigal leaves much in question. Deripaska’s advantage in paying-off an FBI contact, namely McGonigal, via an Albanian influence-peddler is not stated and the motive is unknown. Reading the complaint versus McGonigal gives little detail about the motive behind McGonigal’s alleged crimes, except that Albanian agents in the pay of an asset-strip specialist found it to their advantage to evidently bribe or pay-off an FBI operative.

But is that true? Throughout the Grand Jury legal brief, the reader feels that the US Security State is attempting to protect its duplicitous secrets while targeting one of its own, leaving details out based on “national security concerns”. And those “security concerns” potentially relate to … none other than Hunter Biden.

Another point is why, when so implicated, the FBI would allow such a Grand Jury investigation of McGonigal to proceed in the first place? …that’s still a mystery. We can only speculate that an internal power struggle exists within the FBI, based on the extant corruption and criminality that apparently exists within that organization.

Now here is the story. FBI agent McGonigal is alleged to have received $225K USD in cash as FBI New York counter-intelligence head, cash received from Albanian intelligence operative Agron Neza. Neza then leads us to Dorian Duçka, a former Deputy Minister of Energy and Industry of Albania, and advisor to Albanian Prime Minister Rama, and ultimately the connection to FBI agent McGonigal.

So precisely what did McGonigal’s cash payment relate to? The Washington DC court won’t say.* https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/retired-fbi-executive-charged-concealing-225000-cash-received-outside-source

However journalist Miranda Devine assists in joining the dots, exposing a potential relationship between Hunter Biden and Dorian Ducka, via a Hunter Biden email, where Biden associate James Gillar writes:

‘“Dorian was a real help early on so we should consider how we include him,” Gilliar wrote (regarding a request for FBI agent McGonigal’s help with the situation in Albania) in a May 13, 2017, email to Hunter. Hunter then replied: “No way we don’t do it. And if majority says no, I’ll take it out of my salary.”

Recall that Dorian is linked to McGonigal via Albanian intel operative Neza. The email likely relates to a payment Hunter Biden either made or participated in, for McGonigal to open FBI investigations into political opponents of Rama – where those opponents were allegedly linked to pro-Russian interests. As fall-out from the FBI’s McGonigal debacle, US State has now used its influence to round on the Albanian Democrat opposition.

Hunter Biden’s email to Gillar is, of course, not the smoking gun solution to McGonigal’s cash payment. We can only speculate about that and what the Deep State is attempting to hide, when it refuses to release details, about the Neza payment to McGonigal and the source of the funds. Prima facie, there is strong potential evidence with regard to Hunter Biden being one potential source for that payment.

Recall too that Albania has been a US target for destabilization ever since the CIA undertook Project Fiend and MI6 Operation Valuable, dating back to 1947. Project Fiend and for that matter QRPLUMB were such failures that Frank Wisner even committed suicide as a result of his depression in the aftermath.

Once again, from my previous commentary, the notes of murdered journalist Danny Casolaro suggest that a cadre of covert CIA-MI6 executives who enabled Operation Valuable/ Project Fiend operations in Albania founded the entire basis for US governmental collusion that became today’s quasi-governmental MIC (Military Industrial Complex) empire.

But by Casolaro’s death, the head of the MIC “Octopus” would not be revealed, and Casolaro’s death ensured too that he would never learn about the US operation that eventually resulted in the illegal NATO bombing and US-led seizure of Kosovo from Serbia.

But one fact is certain… the United States foreign services still meddle in the politics of Albania today — and target all governments — just as the US has meddled in the external affairs of other nations since James Jesus Angleton’s day… and long long before. To cover that US political meddling, the FBI and mainstream media must portray the FBI’s Albaniagate as a case of Russian collusion with a bent FBI man, instead of what it truly is.

Yes, what Albaniagate truly is, is emblematic of continual US subversion of foreign governments fomenting regime change just as the United States has always done, with threats and hubris since the advent of the Cold War. … and long before.

But what’s absolutely clear in Albaniagate is that the US Security State is protecting Hunter Biden as a matter of ... national security concern..

*Based on ‘national security concerns’

