How U.S.-and-allied billionaires got progressives to be called ‘fascists’ now, and fascists to be called ‘liberals’ now

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The examples that will be documented here will be the current Government of Italy, which the billionaires’ ‘news’-media often call ‘fascist’, and the longstanding Government of America, which — when it is controlled by today’s Democratic Party — is routinely called ‘progressive’. Both ideological characterizations will here be challenged:

The top commitment of progressives or “leftists” was always their opposition to imperialism — otherwise known as colonialism. Progressivism and “the left” arose in the mid-1800s as being a movement opposing “imperialism” or “colonialism.” This opposition to imperialism resulted from the American Revolution in 1776, which overthrew imperialism (Britain’s dictatorship here) and which in the 1823 Monroe Doctrine warned all of Europe’s imperialistic nations that their continued attempts to impose their rule anywhere in the Western Hemisphere would be vigorously opposed by the United States Government.

But, now, progressive politicians in Europe are labelled in the billionaires’ ‘news’-media as being “fascists,” and fascist politicians in Europe (i.e., imperialistic ones there) are labeled as either liberals or conservatives, depending upon whether the politician makes his/her political appeals to the workers (if “liberal”) or to the owners of the mega-corporations (if “conservative”) — but both types fit what Mussolini called sometimes “corporationists”, and at other times called “fascists.” By either term, it was Mussolini’s ideology.

Mussolini, of course, was an Italian. On 22 October 2022, Ms. Giorgia Meloni became, by an extraordinary quirk, elected in Italy as the nation’s Prime Minister. The CIA-edited and written Wikipedia, which blacklists (blocks from linking to) sites that aren’t CIA-approved, has this to say about her:

“In 1992, Meloni joined the Youth Front, the youth wing of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), a neo-fascist political party founded in 1946 by former followers of Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.“

Much else there is stated about her allegedly being a fascist, but (like propaganda usually does) also quotes her denials of such allegations, such as “Nevertheless, Meloni has said that she and her party condemn both the suppression of democracy and the introduction of the Italian racial laws by the fascist regime.” And: “Meloni self-described her political party, Brothers of Italy (FdI), as a mainstream conservative party,[166] and she has downplayed its post-fascist roots.[87][167]” And: “She has said she resents being linked to Italy’s fascist past.[298]” For example, that footnote #298 is to the BBC (a CIA-approved source”) and it is ambiguous there as regards whether Meloni accepts being linked to Italy’s fascist present (such as it implies to be the case).

Mussolini himself was unambiguous about his endorsement of imperialism. For example, in 1914, Mussolini had said that “I shout it loudly: anti-war propaganda is a propaganda of cowardice.” He said that every nation seeks to expand, and that there is nothing wrong with this: “Imperialism is the eternal and immutable law of life. At bottom it is but the need, the desire, and the will for expansion, which every living, healthy individual or people has in itself.” He wasn’t similar to America’s leader in the 1930s, but he was similar to most American leaders of today. (For example, Barack Obama — though silk-tongued, unlike the less-deceptive and more forthright Mussolini — said repeatedly that every nation except America is “dispensable”: only America is not.) On 2 October 1935, Mussolini announced his war on Ethiopia, as providing a way for Ethiopians to share in Italy’s glory: “For many months the wheel of destiny, under the impulse of our calm determination, has been moving toward its goal; now its rhythm is faster and can no longer be stopped. Here is not just an army marching toward a military objective, but a whole people, forty-four million souls, against whom the blackest of all injustices has been committed – that of denying them a place in the sun.”

Imperialism is the key to whether a politician is a fascist (far-right) or instead a progressive (far left). (Marxism was a conservative type of far-left that rejected democracy and advocated instead for a “dictatorship by the proletariat” to replace the supposedly existent “dictatorship by the bourgeoisie” — which actually never existed but was instead always instead a dictatorship by the aristocracy. Marxism was stupid and false, but it opposed imperialism and was therefore an attempt to be progressive even while still being conservative — it was a mess.)

On 22 November 2022, the independent Al Mayadeen News headlined “Italy’s Meloni slams Macron’s France for exploiting African children”, and documented and showed Meloni attacking severely France’s imperialism, on November 18th, by saying:

This paper money of France is called the CFA frank, the colonial currency that France prints for 14 African nations to which it applies seignorage and by virtue of which it exploits the resources of these nations. This is a child who works in a gold mine in Burkino Faso. Burkino Faso is one of the world’s poorest nations. France prints colonial money for Burkono Faso. In return, France demands that 50% of everything that Burkino Faso exports end up in the coffers of the French state. The gold that this child goes down a tunnel to extract ends up mostly in the coffers of the French Treasury. So the solution is not to take the Africans and bring them to Europe. The solution is to free Africa from certain Europeans who exploit it.

From this moment on, anyone calling her “far right” or “fascist” or “corporationist” would be a liar unless addressing how she could have made such an unambiguously progressive (far-left) statement if she is a “fascist” — which is the exact opposite of that.

Regarding the United States as being ‘progressive’:

No nation in the entire world has come even close to matching the U.S. as being an imperialistic Government, by means of innumerable coups, invasions, sanctions, and subversions for “regime-change” abroad; and, so, clearly the U.S. — which has exactly 900 military bases in foreign countries (in addition to the 749 military bases in the U.S. itself) — constitutes the largest military empire that the world has ever known. Consequently: there is no nation in the world that has ever qualified to fit the term “fascist” than post-WW-II America.

It will be interesting to see whether — or the extent to which — Meloni will condemn U.S. imperialism as she just now has condemned France’s, which in our time is paltry by comparison. Perhaps that will be the real test of whether she is lying to present herself there as being a progressive, or not. Lying is routine for all fascist politicians. Never has the majority in any nation actually wanted to be ruled by fascists. Certainly the majority in America don’t know that the U.S. Government is a fascist regime. U.S. media constantly lie to the American people — and abroad. Only billionaires actually benefit from imperialism.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report