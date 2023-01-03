How U.S.-&-Allied ‘News’-Media Knowingly Deceive Their Publics

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The essence of ANY imperialistic country is dictatorship, because no colonial nation (or “vassal” country) actually wants to be required to do what its imperial master (the imperial one) demands it to do — which demand is for that vassal-nation’s Government to impose upon the vassal-nation’s public the laws that the imperial nation’s rulers want to be imposed upon them.

The essence of empire is international dictatorship: it’s a dictatorship between nations, instead of merely WITHIN a single nation. Without that (dictatorship), there IS no empire — it can’t be held together; and, so, it cannot even exist.

Consequently: the ‘news’-media in any imperial nation are required to deceive their publics to believe that the imperial-and-vassal, or “colonial,” relationship is voluntary, so that the public there will be deceived to think they live in a democracy — even though that’s actually impossible by the very nature of ANY empire. What this deceit requires is therefore to have a majority of the public being fools. Intelligent persons in the public thus constitute a threat to the existing rulers, and therefore must be suppressed or else eliminated. The ‘news’-media serve to deceive the majority, in order to keep as low as possible the regime’s need to use physical means of coercion. Mental means of coercion — deception — are far less expensive to apply than are physical means.

The entire body-politic in an empire is thus based upon deceit, which must be constant (because otherwise the empire would end).

In today’s world, there is only one empire, and all other nations are of only three basic types, in relation to the imperial one: either vassals (or “colonies”), or else sovereign and independent nations (ones that are resisting to become vassals), or else fence-sitters (which want to be at peace both with the imperial nation and with the imperial nation’s ‘enemies’ (or next victims targeted by the imperial one for conquest).

The imperial nation is the United States. Its targeted ‘enemies’ are Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea — plus any nation (such as Syria) that is supportive of any of those four. The fence-sitters are any non-aligned nations: nations that have not yet chosen to be either for or against the imperial nation (the U.S.).

America’s Nobel-Peace-Prize-winning President, Barack Obama, presented, to his nation’s future military leaders, on 28 May 2014, a succinct statement of what their future careers would be about:

The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation. That has been true for the century passed and it will be true for the century to come. … Russia’s aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China’s economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us, and governments seek a greater say in global forums. … It will be your generation’s task to respond to this new world.

All other countries are “dispensable” — and this is appropriate because “The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation.” None other exists. He was asserting the imperialist’s fundamental ‘justification’, and especially the ‘justification” for a nation such as today’s America is, and Hitler’s nation had been, which is the ‘rightful’ slavemaster over the entire world. Hitler used the phrase “Lebensraum” to refer to that ‘justification’, but never got to apply that concept against his then-allied fascist-imperialist nations, such as Japan, because they all lost their war. America might now be starting to apply its alleged monopoly-status of being “the one indispensable nation” in order to deindustrialize its ‘allies’, in order to re-industrialize itself, by relocating its ‘allies’ factories and headquarters into the U.S.

Here is how the ‘news’-media in U.S.-and-allied countries carry out their jobs to deceive their publics: as I headlined an article that I distributed on December 30th, “Censorship prohibits spreading truths, and demands spreading lies.” Since Google censors-out what I write, a Google search of that phrase three days later, on January 2nd, produced at its top,

It asks there “Check the source” “Are they trusted on this topic?” so as to raise suspicions that the article itself isn’t “trust”-worthy, because the sites that had published the submitted article (out of the 200+ sites to which it had been submitted) are (with the exception of the one that Google placed first, at the top there) on Google’s banned list, of sites that Google hides, instead of displays. So, Google’s algorithms automatically hide those sites, because those sites too often display too much truth, or the ‘wrong’ type of truths, truths that the owners of U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media want the public not to be able to know. Every site publishes some falsehoods; so, censoring-out any SITE (as opposed to censoring-out specific false allegations — and whom is to determine what THOSE are?) is deceitful, in and of itself. But that’s how it’s done.

That article is censored-out (both by ‘news’-media, and by search-engines) because it irrefutably documents things that the billionaires who control the ‘news’-media want the public not to know. It’s what was called “samizdat,” during Soviet times.

This is how U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media knowingly deceive their publics. They do it by censorship. Doing it reduces considerably the expense of controlling the public, as compared with the more-physical means of dictatorship that the earlier fascist nations had relied upon during WW II and prior. Every empire relies upon some type of dictatorship; and this is the most cost-effective type.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

