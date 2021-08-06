How The Other .00001 Percent Lives

Barack Obama celebrated his sixtieth birthday on August 4, and invited a few friends to his humble abode – read 475 guests to the $11+ million palatial home with 29.3 waterfront acres he shares with his wife. The party proper was to be held at the weekend, but this has now been cancelled due to concerns over COVID. (Perhaps he should have invited Black Lives Matter as well, it wouldn’t have mattered then).

For members of an “oppressed minority”, Barack and Michelle have done well for themselves, but there are those for whom an $11 million dollar home and a few paltry acres are far too modest. If you want to see how not just the rich or the super-rich but the ultra-rich live, check out the YouTube channel run by Enes Yilmazer. He has 1.15 million subscribers, but only the tiniest fraction of them could do anything more than admire the properties he exhibits.

Here is a Los Angeles mansion that has 7 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a bar, temperature controlled wine room, a private cinema, a basketball court…yours for a modest $45 million. There are believed currently to be over forty thousand homeless people in Los Angeles, but they’ll have to wait their turn, a lot more people are waiting at the southern border, and the Biden Administration clearly believes they are more important than American citizens.

Of course, if you want something a bit less urban, here is a ranch in Santa Barbara; this isn’t one home but three. They are surrounded by 3,600 acres, so privacy is guaranteed, but who will buy such a property? Maybe Hunter Biden after he has sold a couple of dozen of his wonderful works of art to anonymous (Chinese) buyers?

