How The CIA Lied to Everyone (@Hakim, @SecondThought and @YUGOPNIK). A little levity and laughter for the weekend.

I haven’t felt too good so I haven’t had the strength to write anything. So I thought a little levity and laughter for the weekend would be good. It’s a funny video laughing about the real CIA and the real world I post about. I know living in the real world and not in the world of the naive created by propaganda is not pleasant but people who know the truth can also laugh sometimes and we need to do so to not get too depressed and go crazy. I hope you will enjoy it as much as I did.

If anyone is interested in a more serious look on the CIA I recommend videos about CIA history posted by Youtuber Eyes Wide Open:

I also recommend an interview with John Perkins who was an Economic Hit Man who was doing CIA bidding with regards to economic oppression which was also mentioned in the main video I posted here.

I also recommend the Human Resources Social Engineering In The 20th Century documentary which I also posted about propaganda and brainwashing on the creation of the world of the naïve, which in the latter part also includes a lot about the CIA's work and wrongdoings regarding brainwashing and mind manipulation.

