How Google Shifted 6 MILLION Votes To Joe Biden! w/ Dr. Robert Epstein

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Former Harvard psychology professor and current director of the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology (AIBRT) Dr. Robert Epstein joined The Jimmy Dore Show to discuss his investigations into electoral manipulation by Google and other tech giants. He claims that Google’s underhanded machinations directed 6 million extra votes to Joe Biden in 2000. Jimmy, along with guests Craig “Pasta” Jardula and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger, talk to Dr. Epstein about his remarkable research and just how much duplicity is coming out of the company that long ago abandoned the “Don’t be evil” motto.
