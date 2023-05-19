How Evil the U.S. Government Actually Is

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The U.S. Government has developed plans to invade China and Russia, and to do it on the basis of lies.

In both cases, the war would start as a conventional-weapon conflict, and when-and-if America is losing that war, then a blitz nuclear strike against the enemy’s command center (capital) would decapitate the enemy’s forces too fast for it to be able to launch its retaliatory nuclear weapons.

China makes clear that it will not yield up any of its territory in order to please the United States. As a consequence of that, the United States has detailed war-plans to invade China.

Russia makes clear that it will not allow the United States to place its nuclear missiles only 317 miles (five minutes) away from The Kremlin. As a consequence of that, both the United States and its NATO allies have detailed war-plans to invade Russia.

U.S. aggression is behind both of these two invasion-plans, which constitute the two major threats of starting a nuclear war that would destroy the entire planet — not MERELY to destroy an entire country, such as the United States and its allies did in 1992 when the U.S. (CIA) precipitated the Yugoslav war and then invaded and destroyed Yugoslavia on the basis only of lies, and in 2001 when they invaded and destroyed Afghanistan on the basis only of lies, and in 2003 when they invaded and destroyed Iraq on the basis only of lies, and in 2011 when they invaded and destroyed Libya on the basis only of lies, and in 2012 when they invaded and destroyed Syria on the basis only of lies, and in many other instances, when the U.S. and its allies invaded other countries, also only on the basis of lies.

Of course, U.S.-and-allied propaganda denies all of this, and fools their own publics to believe otherwise, but all of this is history, all of which will be linked-to in the online version of this article, in order to document this with the undeniable evidence. So: the links in this article will document the case here, the case against the most hypocritical nations in the entire world’s history: the U.S. and its allies. For the people who have been fooled, this will be a mind-bend, away from lies, finally to reach truth.

U.S. military plans to invade China are, of course, Top Secret, but the U.S. military and its hired think tanks have war-gamed scenarios for these two invasions, and sympathetic journalists have been provided with selected details of what the results have been. For example: on 8 August 2022, Bloomberg News headlined “What-If DC War Game Maps Huge Toll of a Future US-China War Over Taiwan: A think-tank exercise with former Pentagon officials foresees grim results.” The Taipei Times bannered on 27 April 2023, “War games to tackle the latest PLA threats”. Those are two recent examples. All of these games ignore the fact that on 27 February 1972 the U.S. Government promised the Chinese Government that, “The United States acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China. The United States Government does not challenge that position. It reaffirms its interest in a peaceful settlement of the Taiwan question by the Chinese themselves. With this prospect in mind, it affirms the ultimate objective of the withdrawal of all U.S. forces and military installations from Taiwan. In the meantime, it will progressively reduce its forces and military installations on Taiwan as the tension in the area diminishes.” But, instead: all of these war-games and all of the U.S. threats to China increase U.S. forces and military installations in Taiwan and encourage the U.S. stooge leaders in Taiwan to build up — with U.S. assistance — a sufficient military so that with U.S. protection they can claim NOT to be “a part of China” (and, then, when China responds militarily, to launch nuclear invasion against China).

The U.S. Government had started, by no later than June 2011, to plan, and then, by 1 March 2013, was starting to execute; and, during 20-27 February 2014, carried out, its coup to replace the democratically elected and neutralist President of Ukraine by a rabidly Russia-hating U.S.-installed regime that immediately started killing protesters in the regions that had voted over 75% for that overthrown democratically elected President, and so started on 20 February 2014 the war in Ukraine in order to become ultimately enabled (after getting Ukraine into NATO) to place its nuclear missiles only 317 miles away from The Kremlin on the Ukrainian border.

If the U.S. can grab Taiwan, then America’s missiles to knock out China’s central command in Beijing could be positioned in Taipei only 1,069 miles away from Beijing.

During the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, the crucial number was the air distance separating America’s central command in DC from Havana only 1,131 miles away.

The aim of the game is always to decapitate the central command of ‘the enemy’ so fast it won’t have time enough to recognize that the missile is on its way and then for ‘the enemy’ to press its button to launch all of its own nuclear weapons in retaliation.

Of course, winning without having to go through nuclear war is preferred, even by the aggressor. In this regard, a commentator said on May 12th: “Having decoupled energy-rich Russia from Europe, the US intends to decouple China’s efficient manufacturing from Europe too, This way, the US weakens all 3 competitors (Europe, Russia and China) so it can maintain its global hegemony and live off the world, as a parasite. The unholy alliance of Europe and US will be challenged by the BRICS+ and dedollarization.” That commentator predicted: “In the end, the Western world order will collapse.”

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse's new book, AMERICA'S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler's Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world's wealth by control of not only their 'news' media but the social 'sciences' — duping the public.

