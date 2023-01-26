How Deeply the Nazis Penetrated the U.S. Government

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Back in 1992, which was almost immediately AFTER the Soviet Union and its communism and its Warsaw Pact military alliance all had ended and the word from “on high” in the U.S.-and-allied sphere had not yet come down to the BBC’s management that the Cold War would now continue in order to defeat Russia itself, the BBC produced an historic documentary revealing its interviews with top participants in the CIA’s “Operation Gladio” (run by the CIA and MI6 through America’s NATO) telling how they had organized terrorist acts in and against U.S.-allied European countries. These terrorist incidents were set up so as to be blamed against communists in those countries, in order to cause the publics there to fear and hate the Soviet Union; and the interviewees spoke with unimpeachable authority about this because they were obviously proud of having done it — they themselves hated communism and hated the Soviet Union. Many of the interviewees were titled aristocrats who had supported Hitler and Mussolini in U.S.-allied European countries, and they described incidents that had become written about in The West’s ‘history’ books regarding the Cold War as having actually BEEN incidents that were organized by the Soviet Union and by its adherents in west-European countries. And here they were now being filmed in interviews proudly telling how they had worked with the CIA and MI6 in order to defeat the Soviet Union in western Europe on the basis of lies and of terrorism that intentionally killed innocents in their own country. Though BBC’s management didn’t yet know that U.S. President G.H.W. Bush had started on 24 February 1990 to inform the U.S.-allied heads-of-state privately, one-by-one, in separate meetings, and in secret, to continue the Cold War now against Russia until Russia itself becomes defeated by the U.S. and its alles, and that NATO must therefore (despite the merely verbal promises they all had made to Gorbachev to the exact contrary) be extended right up to Russia’s very borders, this information did ultimately become known to BBC’s management soon after the documentary was aired; and, so, the documentary isn’t to be found online in the BBC’s online archives, but someone happened to film the documentary from that person’s TV set and this grainy version of it is the one that subsequently became uploaded to youtube and became famous among honest and serious writers about the Cold War — a crucially important surviving primary source-document about the depths to which the U.S./UK Government had sunk in order not only to defeat the Soviet Union up till 1991, but especially in order to take control ultimately over the entire world — on the basis of lies that even to the present day deceive a majority in all publics within U.S./UK-and-allied (i.e., Anglo-American vassal or “colonial”) countries, and, so, into believing that today’s U.S. Government is anti-Nazi like it had been back during WW II when America’s President was the passionately anti-Nazi and anti-imperialist Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR). (On 25 July 1945, his immediate successor, Harry S. Truman finally decided to take the advice from his hero General Dwight Eisenhower, and from Winston Churchill, that the U.S. Government ought to win control over the entire world, and that’s when the Cold War actually started.)

Here, then, is that historic 1992 BBC video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGHXjO8wHsA

“Operation Gladio – Full 1992 documentary BBC”

Decades after-the-fact, the truth comes out that all the ‘news’ and even the ‘history’ books, were based on lies and frauds by psychopaths (basically, aristocrats or billionaires and their millions of agents from their corporations and lobbyists, and ‘news’-media and academia) — ultimately from the principals, not the mere agents — who secretly hold the real power behind what those liars and their agents and the deceived fools have been calling ‘democracies’ but that are instead heirs NOT of FDR, but instead of his enemy, fascist imperialism (such as of Hitler, Mussolini, and Hirohito) — i.e., fascist-imperialists, the dictatorial form of capitalism. (FDR secretly intended to defeat Churchill’s fascist-imperialism after WW II would end. But Truman reversed FDR; he privately despised FDR and within only two years replaced his entire Cabinet.) (As for President Eisenhower, he co-founded with Truman America’s MIC, and only at his Presidency’s very end did he publicly warn against it so that only his successors would get blamed for the monster that he and Truman had co-created. He was simiar to the Nobel Peace-Prize-winning Obama: the two supremely slick Presidents. Truman was just a bigoted fool.)

Operation Gladio never ended, and it was and is part of a much broader U.S./UK Government operation.

On 25 January 2023, Reuters headlined “Spanish police arrest man suspected in 2022 letter-bomb case”, and reported that, “The arrest came three days after the New York Times reported that investigators in recent weeks have focused on the Russian Imperial Movement, a radical group that has ties with far-right Spanish organizations with regard to the letter bombs. The group is believed to be linked to Russian intelligence agencies.” That seems like virtually a carbon copy of the type of ‘news’-reports that were being produced and disseminated throughout the U.S.-and-allied sphere against the Soviet Union back during the 1950s. In fact, all of the sanctions that the U.S./UK and its allies have imposed against Russia are based upon lies.

This type of performance by a government is inconsistent with its being a democracy; and, in fact, neither the U.S. nor the UK is authentically democratic. It’s all based on lies. Nazism and all other forms of fascism are. In fact, whereas Hitler and Mussolini were up-front about their contempt for democracy, the U.S./UK version lies to be ‘democratic’ instead of dictatorial, and it therefore is even more lie-based than the WW II version was.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report