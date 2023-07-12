How Clearly Israel Is an Apartheid Country

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On July 11th, the Washington Post headlined “Sen. Tommy Tuberville relents and says white nationalists are racist”, and reported that the Republican U.S. Senator from the (racist) state of Alabama was finally forced, by the Senate’s leading Democrat Charles Schumer from the state of New York, to say publicly that “White nationalists are racists” and even to say “I’m totally against racism.” Though the people who had voted for Tuberville didn’t consider his White nationalism to be repugnant, the vast majority of the American people do; and, so, Tuberville finally relented and reversed himself.

Israel defines a “Jew,” in its “Law of Return”, which was passed unanimously by the Knesset (Israel’s Parliament), on 5 July 1950. It gives only people with one or more Jewish grandparent, and their spouses, the right to Israeli citizenship. Its purpose was to exclude from citizenship the vast majority of Palestinians who do not have at least one Jewish grandparent. But who decides whether a particular grandparent was a “Jew”? Hitler’s Germany faced the same intractable problem in their racism, because it is a racism that binds “race” with religion — and that therefore cannot and won’t deal with the problem of defining what a “religion” is.

Apartheid South Africa’s Apartheid laws separated South Africans into four different racial categories: “white/European,” “black,” “coloured (people of mixed race),” and “Indian/Asian.” In that country, white people – 15 percent of the South African population – stood at the top of society, wielding power and wealth. Black South Africans – 80 percent of the population – were relegated to the very bottom. So: instead of using as the criterion for its nationalism some undefined ‘religion’, it used as the criterion for its nationalism some subjective evaluation of a person’s darkness of skin-tone.

The only difference between Apartheid South Africa’s racist fascism and the racist fascism in Israel, is that whereas in Apartheid South Africa the races were defined by skin-tone; in Israel, it’s done by ‘religion’; in Apartheid South Africa, it was done by ‘darkness’ of skin-color. But, in BOTH countries, it really was ‘race’, and it left to an unavoidable subjective judgement, how to attribute the legal definition of “race” to a given person.

In both countries, just like in Hitler’s Germany, it is/was racist supremacism — just a different way of defining the ‘races’.

The same was true in American slavery, which was outlawed in 1865.

American taxpayers donate to Israel’s Government, each and every year, $3.8 billion, in order for Israel to purchase at least $3.3. billion of U.S.-made weapons. Section 1273 of the United States Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2020, specifically authorizes that “not less than” $3.3 billion of the $3.8 billion will be spent each and every year on the products of American ‘Defense’ Department contractors such as Lockheed Martin — the weapons that Israel then uses in order to impose its racist fascism against Palestinians and against Shia-majority nations that are led by Iran, which nations support Palestinians against apartheid Israel and against America’s own apartheid Government, without whose assistance Israel would not have been able to maintain its racist fascism — its own system of apartheid — ever since 1948.

On 25 March 2019, that same Charles Schumer who forced Tuberville to condemn White supremacism, embraced Israel publicly (at AIPAC, the Israeli money-funnel to U.S. politicians), and equated any opponent of it to being an “anti-Semite,” as-if there can’t be also some Jews who detest Israel. It was a condemnation of anyone — including any Jew — who opposes Israel: anyone who opposes ALL racist fascism. Most of his top campaign contributors are fronts for U.S. ‘Defense’ Department contractors such as General Dynamics. It’s how the ‘Defense’ Department’s gravy train is run. This is the permanent-warfare state. Currently, the U.S. Government spends around 53% of all of its congressionally and Presidentially authorized (or “discretionary”) annual spending on its military, and only 47% on all other purposes.

So: will Schumer now perhaps mirror Tuberville’s relent, and say “Nationalist Jews are racists” and even to say “I’m totally against racism”? Or will he instead continue to be selective about what type of racist-fascist he is? Do his voters even know that he is that?

