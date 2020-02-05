House of Commons Presentation: OPCW Leaks Reveal International Community Was Misled About Alleged Douma Chemical Incident in 2018

The Thatcher Room, Portcullis House, Westminster, London, UK)

CHAIR: John Holmes (Major General, rtd.) SPEAKERS Paul McKeigue (Professor of Epidemiology, University of Edinburgh) David Miller (Professor of Political Sociology, University of Bristol, @Tracking_Power) Piers Robinson (Doctor, Co-Director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies and Convenor of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media [WGSPM], former Chair/Professor University of Sheffield and former Senior Lecturer University of Manchester, @PiersRobinson1) Jonathan Steele (Independent journalist, formerly chief foreign correspondent for The Guardian, @SteeleJourno) ORGANISER Sheila Coombes (Founder of Independent Anti-War Group Frome Stop War)

This report, by Dr. Catherine Brown (@neolawrencian), who attended the event, is based on her transcription (as near to verbatim as possible) of the presentations, questions, and answers as they were given. Speakers and questioners were then given the opportunity to clarify their statements post facto. It should be noted that Professor Paul McKeigue’s presentation has been expanded to reproduce the full text of the Powerpoint presentation from which he was speaking. The hyperlinks have been largely sourced by the report-compiler, whose editorial text insertions are indicated by square brackets.

https://timhayward.wordpress.com/2020/02/01/house-of-commons-presentation-opcw-leaks-reveal-international-community-misled-about-alleged-douma-chemical-incident-in-2018/

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report