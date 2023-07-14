Historic Hess Mystery Highlights Pax Americana’s Perpetual Duplicity

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In excess of one hundred years on, today we can only wonder why Germany is still obsessed with confronting and destroying the Russian Federation, especially when the modern source for German prosperity is (or was!) based on Russia’s supply of cheap energy products to Germany. We may conjecture whether the German hatred for Russia is based on ideology, cultural and societal bigotry, or just jealousy regarding the resources that Russia commands, and a continuing German desire to control those resources.

Yes, the history is long, complex and convoluted so in this article I will focus on a single mystery surrounding Rudolf Hess: specifically his attempt to negotiate with the West, a single front versus the Soviets in which the western powers might somehow participate; and later on his mysterious death in Spandau prison.

A topic seldom addressed by western collective historians – and which mainstream internet search engines will not reveal* — is that Britain and France seriously considered aiding Hitler if he would divert his intent from west to east, during the time of the “Phony War” and beyond. According to Mike Holzman’s book Spies and Traitors (and many other historic accounts) ‘top brass’ of the SIS and OSS were open to the idea — even after Dunkirk — that if Hitler turned his intent from west to east, then western powers may not resist any move versus the Soviets by Germany… and in fact the western powers would support such a move.

Ironically, master spy Kim Philby informed the Soviets about this potential western turncoat plan. Stalin and Beria always worried about it, and redoubled the Soviet war effort based on Philby’s revelations believing that the west could turn against their Soviet ally at any time. Today we know that did not happen until May 1945 after the Wehrmacht surrendered at Reims and Berlin.**

But at the time, the notion that the west would turn on the USSR was very worrying to the Soviet leadership, and rumors about such circulated in Germany for the duration of the war. Arguably if not for the “traitor” Philby, Russia may not have armed and dedicated its forces versus the Wehrmacht to the extent that the Soviets did, ultimately winning the war at the expense of millions dead and wounded. (NB: The calculation in the link presented is a gross underestimate of actual Russian losses in World War 2.)

Now, there may be secrets regarding the west vs Soviet alliance even today, in consideration of the Rudolf Hess case. Frequently history is written by someone who was not there about something that did not happen, so a report that Hitler was furious about Hess’s attempt at ‘peace negotiations’ — in order for the west to present a united front versus the Soviets — may have been more nuanced and have a different basis in fact than western authors write. On Hitler’s “fury” about Hess, one western historian asserts that by the time of the Hess’s flight to Scotland, Hitler already considered Hess mentally unstable and readily replaced him with sinister chief-of-staff Martin Bormann.

That’s a too-convenient narrative which avoids many deeper questions about Hitler’s ‘fury’ on hearing about Hess’s supposed ‘defection’ to the West. And recall that Operation Barbarossa began just one month subsequent to Hess’ capture in Scotland on 10 May 1941. Unfortunately history as written by the perfidious Albion and Pax Americana is not always reliable either, and there may be much more to potential negotiations between the Nazi regime and Britain, ergo to turn against the USSR, than we will ever know.

Hess did stand trial at Nuremberg (though obviously mentally ill) and was convicted of ‘crimes against peace‘ presumably those crimes only known to the war criminals who brought them – then as today – via their ‘rules based order’ where might-makes-right makes the rules. Hess was sent to Spandau prison and from 1966 until his mysterious death in 1987 was the last remaining prisoner there. But at least a war crimes tribunal did take place. (However the war criminals who followed – James Jesus Angleton; Frank Wisner; “Wild Bill” Donovan; Dean Acheson; Bill Harvey, Allen Dulles, John Jay McCloy, Henry Kissinger, and many more, were war criminals who never were prosecuted for their many war crimes.)

For many years, supposedly only the Soviets resisted the notion of releasing a very elderly and unwell Rudolf Hess. Perhaps because Hess was seen as a factual link to negotiations about turning the west versus the USSR in coalition with Nazi Germany in 1941… but wouldn’t such an historic revelation constitute a propaganda win for the Soviets? Hess’s son believed that British intelligence – not the Soviets – were most opposed to the release of Hess, while posturing otherwise. Whatever the truth about his flight to Britain and mysterious death, to this very day the Hess case and its treatment by western “historians” and the major media ensures that we never will know the truth.

But we do see a glimmer of truth about the western collective today, by its own actions, not words. The truth being that the western collective is as determined for regime change and dominance over Russia as it has ever been. Whether via QRPlumb, CIA Operation Aerodynamic, BG/FIEND or any other of the myriad schemes that the west concocted to take down the Soviet Union (and today the Russian Federation) the western collective is willing to sacrifice all to maintain the US hegemonic and dollar dominance. And it will sacrifice all on the altar of the Ukraine / Kiev regime, with hundreds of thousands dead and maimed, while NATO “leaders” dance on the embers of country-404 in Vilnius.

In March of 2022, ironically, we had the Hess case in reverse. That was when UK PM Boris Johnson intervened in the Ukraine-Russia peace process in Turkiye, where the Ukraine was on verge of settling terms with Russia: Boris Johnson intervened to scupper the talks at the behest of Washington. The difference is, of course, that Johnson was not arrested and imprisoned on his arrival in Kiev at the time as he should have been.

So what has changed after one hundred plus years of the western desire to destroy Russia? Precisely nothing. History may not repeat, but does precisely rhyme… surely were Rudolf Hess alive today, he could appreciate that..

*The topic is frequently obfuscated by the fact that the USA did supply military equipment to the Soviets although on a far lesser scale than it funds and supplies the Kiev regime today.

** Note that no official head or any other representative of the NSDAP Nazi Party ever surrendered to the West or Soviets at Reims or Berlin at any time.

Steve Brown

