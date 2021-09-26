The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Hillary Clinton heckled as she accepts Queen’s University Chancellorship
“Pure Evil!” , “War Criminal!”: Crowd Heckles Hillary During Installation As Chancellor Of Irish University
Hillary Clinton has finally been inaugurated… as the first female chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast, Ireland – but not before she was loudly heckled on the way to her coronation. As Clinton entered the university, protesters could be heard shouting: ” pure evil!:” and ” war criminal!”
