Hillary Clinton heckled as she accepts Queen’s University Chancellorship

“Pure Evil!” , “War Criminal!”: Crowd Heckles Hillary During Installation As Chancellor Of Irish University

Hillary Clinton has finally been inaugurated… as the first female chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast, Ireland – but not before she was loudly heckled on the way to her coronation. As Clinton entered the university, protesters could be heard shouting: ” pure evil!:” and ” war criminal!”

