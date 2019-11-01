in Links, Latest

He’s a One-Man Ukrainian Lobby! – Taki’s Magazine

Visit Direct Link

Ann Coulter’s very illuminating article on Alexander Vindman and the why’s and wherefore’s of the very motivated testimony he gave to  the House Impeachment Committee.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Biden & Burisma: Oligarch energy war protection against Poroshenko kickbacks (Video)