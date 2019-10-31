in Links, Latest

Fact-checking Trump’s dog tweet shows once again MSM journalists don’t understand memes

75 Views

Visit Direct Link

Content with not maintaining any credibility whatsoever, MSM decided to completely tarnish the last smidgen of integrity by losing it over a meme of US president Donald Trump giving a medal to a dog that helped kill ISIS leader.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

Trumpdog tweets

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

How the U.S. Regime ‘Justifies’ the Theft of Syria’s Oil

Biden & Burisma: Oligarch energy war protection against Poroshenko kickbacks (Video)