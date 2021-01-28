in Latest, Video

Heather Higgins: How to Counter Runaway Narratives & Big Tech Censorship | American Thought Leaders

source

 

American Thought Leaders – The Epoch Times

“If you’ve lived in Communist China, if you’ve lived in a repressive society, where only permitted, allowed thoughts are tolerated, then you see this for what it is. Whether the mechanism to get there is the same or different, you see the outcome,” says Heather Higgins. How did we get here and what would it take to reunify America? Today, we sit down with Heather Higgins, CEO of Independent Women’s Voice and Chairman of the Independent Women’s Forum

This is American Thought Leaders, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

big techLeft Wing Bias

