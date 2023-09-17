H.G. Wells’ Predictive Programming Revolution: UFOs, Drugs and the Great Narrative

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Just when you thought that every possible type of propaganda has already been unleashed onto the world, Congressional hearings on aliens entered the scene in 2023

Of course, the world has been awash in UFO-themed narratives within pop culture since the earliest days of the Cold War.

Even Laurence Rockefeller himself (4th grandson of John D. Rockefeller) got into the game in 1992 by creating the Disclosure Project and bankrolling a bodybuilding military physician named Stephen Greer while recruiting the Clintons and John Podesta into the cause of ‘UFO Truth’… but it is only in the past few years that official Congressional, Pentagon, and NASA investigations “into off world vehicles not made on this earth“, Area 51, Roswell crashes, and crop circles have become part of the official mainstream discourse of the nation.

The Pentagon — not known for any love of transparency (having failed literally six audits since 2001 and losing over $21 trillion according to some estimates) — has deemed it fitting to admit publicly that “off world vehicles not made on this earth” have been in the possession of government agencies for decades.

Former intelligence officials like David Grusch, and Cmdr. David Fravor have been hailed as courageous whistleblowers for admitting that the US military has been talking to aliens since an interstellar ship traveling faster than the speed of light crashed into a desert in Roswell in the 1947. According to Grusch and company, these alien beings are such bad pilots that numerous crashes have occurred over the past 70 years resulting in dozens of crashes and clashes with US fighter pilots.

When asked by Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla, how these secret government programs receive funding, Grusch stated that they are “above congressional oversight” and funded by “misappropriation of funds.” So not only do we now know the truth about aliens, but we finally know where the missing $20 trillion of Pentagon spending went… so we can stop thinking about that too.

One thing that Grusch and other ‘whistleblowers’ feel confident in proclaiming: These alien beings are not necessarily friendly at all, and humanity should be scared.

As fellow whistleblower Cmdr. David Fravor stated during the hearings: “If you had one, you captured one, you reversed-engineered it and got it to work, you’re talking something that can go into space, go someplace, drop down in a matter of seconds, do whatever it wants and then leave and there’s nothing we can do about it. Nothing.”

Grusch went further in an interview with Sky News describing alien attacks resulting in the murder of human pilots:

Former NRO and NGA officer David Grusch has written a document that seemingly alludes to agreements between world governments and the non-human intelligence behind UFOs.#ufotwitter #uaptwitter pic.twitter.com/KSnBUDIgrv — ᴋʟᴀᵾs (@tinyklaus) June 12, 2023

Oh and by the way, China and Russia have also been reverse engineering alien technology, but unlike the USA, have been doing so unethically.

Of course Grusch’s testimony coincides well with strange stories passed off as ‘news’ across ALL mainstream media outlets of US fighter jets successfully shooting down UFOs invading the lower 48 states from Canada. How much longer will we wait before holographic technology will start blaring images of aliens over cities of the world in a bid to unite the world around a common threat (or maybe create a few new UFO-driven religions in the process)?

Predictive Programming 101

While you might think that this barrage of UFO-truth is coming out of nowhere, it’s effectiveness was only made possible by decades of predictive programming embedding storylines into the public’s imagination wearing the form of dystopic hellscapes, alien invasions, and stories of UFO disclosure financed by operations like Netflix (run by Edward Bernays’ grand nephew) and Tom DeLonge’s CIA-run To The Stars Academy. Not only has the CIA been found to be behind the vetting, funding, and production of thousands of films across the decades, but has also worked aggressively alongside other integrated intelligence networks under London’s vast Five Eyes octopus to conduct psychological warfare onto the populations living within the Trans Atlantic nations under the helm of such projects as MK Ultra and its myriad of affiliated programs.

But before UFO stories were cooked in the CIA’s kitchen in preparation for the grand unveiling of an inevitable alien invasion that would unite the world into a common front, the blueprint had been laid out by a leading operative of Britain’s 12 man Propaganda Bureau during World War One. This operative’s name was Herbert George Wells and his sci-fi classic War of the Worlds (written in 1897) became the fuel that induced mass panic across New York on October 30, 1938 just as a new world war was beginning across the Atlantic Ocean. It was on this evening that the Rockefeller Foundation bankrolled a two hour news feed of H.G. Wells’ alien invasion story while passing it off to a listening audience as an actual news feed blurring the line between fantasy and reality. Hundreds of confused radio-listeners stormed onto the streets believing earth was under attack and the social engineers watching the human zoo learned something useful about mass hysteria and alien stories.

H.G. Wells is best known for such fiction works as The War of the Worlds, The World Set Free, The Invisible Man, The Island of Doctor Morrow, and The Time Machine.

However Wells’ lesser-known non-fiction writings like The Open Conspiracy, The New World Order, The Outline of History, The Science of Life, and The World Brain served as guiding strategic blueprints for the entire 20th century war against sovereign nation states and the very idea of a society built on the premise of mankind made in the image of God. Before we can understand the grand design set into motion by Wells, we must first look to Wells’ mentor Thomas Huxley.

Thomas Huxley’s Revolution

The members of the London-centered oligarchy to which Wells had devoted himself at an early age had found themselves stuck in a rut by the turn of the 19th century. These inbred families and retainers who managed the dying British Empire had long been encrusted by the vices of decadence by the time a young man of low breeding and high talent arose amidst the London-ghettos treating syphilis patients as a surgeon’s assistant. This young surgeon’s name was Thomas Huxley.

Huxley possessed a sardonic wit, a deep misanthropy, and an intelligence that were soon discovered by powerful patrons, and by his mid-20’s, this young man found himself a rising star in Britain’s Royal Academy of Science. Here he quickly became a leading creative force, shaping Britain’s powerful X Club, serving as Darwin’s bulldog promoting popular debates featuring himself against literalist members of the clergy. In these debates he argued for Darwin’s chaos-bound interpretation of evolution. He also founded Nature magazine as a propaganda instrument which has been used to enforce scientific consensus favorable to a world empire to this very day.

Huxley chose his opponents carefully, ensuring that he could easily and publicly obliterate the arguments of simple-minded Anglican clergy, and thus convince all onlookers that the only choice they had to account for the evolution of new species was either literal Biblical creationism or his brand of Darwinian evolution. The many alternative scientific theories of the 19th century (such as those found in the works of Karl Ernst von Baer, Georges Cuvier, Lamarck and James D. Dana) which accounted for both the evolution of species, and the harmonics of all parts to a whole, as well as creative leaps, were forgotten amidst this false dichotomy.

Wells Picks up Huxley’s Torch

During his later years, Huxley mentored a young Herbert George Wells, together with a whole generation of new imperial practitioners of the arts of social engineering (and social Darwinism). This social engineering soon took the form of Galton’s eugenics quickly becoming an accepted science practiced across the western world.

Wells was himself the son of a lowly gardener, but, like Huxley, exhibited a strong misanthropic wit, passion, and creativity lacking in the high nobility, and he was thus raised from the lower ranks of society into the order of oligarchical management by the 1890s. During this moment of vast potential and — it cannot be restated enough — the oligarchical order that had grown overconfident during the 200+ years of hegemony were petrified to see the nations of the earth rapidly breaking free from this hegemony thanks to the international spread of Lincoln’s American System across Germany, Russia, Japan, South America, France, Canada, and even China with Sun Yat-sen’s 1911 republican revolution.

As outlined in volume one of ‘The Clash of the Two Americas’, the oligarchy just no longer seemed to have the creative vitality and sophistication required to snuff out these revolutionary flames.

Wells described this problem in the following terms:

“The undeniable contraction of the British outlook in the opening decade of the new century is one that has exercised my mind very greatly… Gradually, the belief in the possible world leadership of England had been deflated by the economic development of America and the militant boldness of Germany. The long reign of Queen Victoria, so prosperous, progressive and effortless, had produced habits of political indolence and cheap assurance. As a people we had got out of training, and when the challenge of these new rivals became open, it took our breath away at once. We did not know how to meet it…”

The science of population control advanced by Huxley, Galton, Wells, Mackinder, Milner, and Bertrand Russell was the basis for a new scientific priesthood and “world government” that would put a stop to the startling disequilibrium unleashed by the electric spread of sovereign nation states, protectionism, and commitment to scientific and technological progress.

Fabians, Round Tablers and Coefficients: New Think Tanks Emerge

H.G. Wells, Russell, and other early social engineers of this new priesthood organized themselves in several interconnected think tanks known as 1) the Fabian Society of Sidney and Beatrice Webb which operated through the London School of Economics, 2) the Round Table Movement begun by the fortunes left to posterity by the racist diamond magnate Cecil Rhodes which also gave rise to the Rhodes Trust, and Rhodes Scholarship programs established to indoctrinate young talent in the halls of Oxford, and finally 3) the Co-Efficients Club of London.

Wells described the rise of these original think tanks and documented the inner elite’s inability to meet the challenge of the times saying:

“Our ruling class, protected in its advantages by a universal snobbery was broad-minded, easy going and profoundly lazy… Our liberalism was no longer a larger enterprise, it had become a generous indolence. But minds were waking up to this. Over our table at St Ermin’s Hotel wrangle Maxse, Bellairs, Hewins, Amery and Mackinder, all stung by the small but humiliating tale of disasters in the South African war, all sensitive to the threat of business recession, and all profoundly alarmed by the naval and military aggressiveness of Germany.”

Fearful of the prospect of a US-Russia-German alliance for progress outlined in depth by Fabian and Roundtable members Halford Mackinder and Lord Alfred Milner, the solution was simple: kick over the chess board and get everyone to just slaughter each other.

In the wake of the destruction which left nine million dead on all sides and ruined countless lives, Wells, Russell and the Milner Roundtable became leading voices for world government under the League of Nations (c. 1919) advocating “enlightened cosmopolitanism” to replace the era of “selfish nation states”.

The Battle For World Government

A decade after its founding, the League was less successful than Wells and his co-thinkers would have liked, with nationalists from around the world recognizing the evil hand of empire lurking behind the apparent language of “liberal values and world peace”. Sun Yat-sen, among many others was among the anti-Wellsian voices and warned his fellow Chinese in 1924 not to fall into this trap saying:

“The nations which are employing imperialism to conquer others and which are trying to maintain their own favored positions as sovereign lords of the whole world are advocating cosmopolitanism [aka: global governance/globalization -ed] and want the world to join them… Nationalism is that precious possession by which humanity maintains its existence. If nationalism decays, then when cosmopolitanism flourishes we will be unable to survive and will be eliminated”.

In response to this patriotic resistance, a new strategy had to be concocted. This took the form of H.G. Welles’ 1928 The Open Conspiracy: Blueprint for a World Revolution. This little-known book served as a guiding blueprint for the next century of imperial grand strategy calling for a new world religion and social order. According to Wells:

“The old faiths have become unconvincing, unsubstantial and insincere, and though there are clear intimations of a new faith in the world, it still awaits embodiment in formulae and organizations that will bring it into effective reaction upon human affairs as a whole.”

In his book, Welles outlines the need for a new scientific gospel to supersede the Judeo-Christian faiths of the western world. This new gospel consisted of a series of tomes which he and his colleague Julian Huxley composed, entitled: 1) The Outline of History (1920) where Wells re-wrote all of history wishing this analysis to replace the book of Genesis, 2) The Science of Life (1930), co-written with Sir Julian Huxley and 3) The Work, Wealth and Happiness of Mankind (1932).

Part of this immense project to create a new coherent synthetic religion to re-organize humanity involved a re-packaging of a Darwinism that was falling out of favor with many scientists of the 1920’s. They recognized its failure to account for obvious features of nature such as directionality in evolution, spirit, intention, ideas, and design.

This re-packaging took the form of the “New Evolutionary Synthesis” which attempted to save Darwin’s theory and its eugenic corollaries using Jesuit priest Pierre Teilhard de Chardin’s doctrine of the “Omega Man”. De Chardin’s system synthesized the foundation of Darwinian assumptions with an acknowledgment of evolutionary directionality, the possibility of spirit, and the existence of mind as a force of nature. The destructive slight of hand used by Chardin was that all of these “transcendent” features of design — spirit, mind, reason, etc. — were: 1) bound to a finite future point of no change which dominated and guided all apparent change in living space time, and 2) binding the world of mind and spirit to the forces of the material world. The Chardin-Huxley-Wells remix kept Darwin’s laws relevant and kept science compatible with imperial modes of social organization.

Outlining the aims of The Open Conspiracy, Wells writes: “Firstly, the entirely provisional nature of all existing governments, and the entirely provisional nature therefore, of all loyalties associated therewith; Secondly, the supreme importance of population control in human biology and the possibility it affords us of a release from the pressure of the struggle for existence on ourselves; and Thirdly, the urgent necessity of protective resistance against the present traditional drift towards war.”

By 1933, the planned bankers’ dictatorship, meant to solve the four years’ long great depression and organized during the months-long London Conference, was on the verge of being sabotaged by the recently-elected American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt[2]. It was then that Wells published a new manifesto in the form of a fiction book called ‘Shape of Things to Come: The Ultimate Revolution’. This book (soon made into a Hollywood movie directed by Wells disciple Alexander Korda), served as an early tool of mass predictive programming showcasing a world destroyed by decades of global war, pandemic, and chaos — all caused by… sovereign nation states.

The “solution” to these dark ages took the form of a masonic society of social engineers who descended from planes (Wells’ ‘Benevolent Dictatorship of the Air’) to restore order under a world government. Wells had his main character (a social psychologist) state “while the World Council was fighting for and directing and carrying on the unified World State, the Educational Control was remoulding mankind”. The social psychologists managing the World Government were “becoming the whole literature, philosophy and general thought of the world… the reasoning soul in the body of the race.”

The greatest problem to overcome, stated Wells, was “the variability of mental resistance to direction and limits set by nature to the ideal of an acquiescent cooperative world.”

Wells’ hero in the book, Gustave de Windt, was “pre-occupied by his gigantic schemes for world organization, had treated the ‘spirit of opposition’ as purely evil, as a vice to be guarded against, as a trouble in the machinery which was to be minimized as completely as possible.”

Speaking through his “fictional characters” Wells reasoned that society had to be recast afresh according to a scientific priesthood which knew how to make the sorts of “hard” decisions that the dirty masses would never have the wits to make themselves. The theme of world government and collectivization of wealth under one central command were also themes advanced by Wells who wrote in 1940:

“Collectivisation means the handling of the common affairs of mankind by a common control responsible to the whole community. It means the suppression of go-as-you-please in social and economic affairs just as much as in international affairs. It means the frank abolition of profit-seeking and of every device by which human beings contrive to be parasitic on their fellow man. It is the practical realisation of the brotherhood of man through a common control”.



The Fabian Society propaganda organ The New Statesman wrote in 1931: “The legitimate claims of eugenics are not inherently incompatible with the outlook of the collectivist movement. On the contrary, they would be expected to find their most intransigent opponents amongst those who cling to the individualistic views of parenthood and family economics.”

While genuine socialists who truly cared about labor rights in opposition to oligarchical forces generally didn’t get along well with fascists, the peculiar species of Fabian socialists were always united with the fascist cause and always strove to destroy genuine-labor movements in any nation which they were permeating. If only those fascists could be cured of their nationalism wrote Wells, then he would gladly champion the swastika saying in 1932: “I am asking for liberal Fascisti, for enlightened Nazis”.

This was not paradoxical when one realizes that the rise of fascism was never a “nationalist” phenomenon, as popular history books have asserted for decades, but rather was the artificial consequence of a supranational financier-oligarchy from above who wished to use “enforcers” to bend their societies to a higher will.

The World Brain

By the time World War II began, Wells’ ideas had evolved new insidious components that later gave rise to such mechanisms as Wikipedia and Twitter in the form of “The World Brain” (1937) where Wells calls for reducing the English language to a “basic English” of 850 accepted words which would make up a world language. In this book, Wells states that “thinkers of the forward-looking type whose ideas we are now considering, are beginning to realize that the most hopeful line for the development of our racial intelligence lies rather in the direction of creating a new world organ for the collection, indexing, summarizing and release of knowledge, than in any further tinkering with the highly conservative and resistant university system, local, national and traditional in texture, which already exits. These innovators, who may be dreamers today, but who hope to become very active organizers tomorrow, project a unified, if not centralized, world organ to pull the mind of the world together.”

By 1940, Wells wrote the The New World Order which again amplified his message. In writing this, he coordinated his efforts with the many Fabians and Rhodes Scholars who had infiltrated western foreign policy establishments in order to shape the war, but more importantly, the post-war global structure. These were the networks that hated Franklin Roosevelt, Vice-President Henry Wallace, Harry Hopkins and other genuine “New Dealers” who wanted nothing more than to destroy colonialism once and for all in the wake of the war.

Post-War Fascism: Making the Unthinkable Become Thinkable

With Wells’ 1946 death, other Fabians and social engineers continued his work during the Cold War. One of the leading figures here being Wells’ associate, Lord Bertrand Russell, who wrote in his 1952 The Impact of Science on Society:

“I think the subject which will be of most importance politically is mass psychology…. Its importance has been enormously increased by the growth of modern methods of propaganda. Of these the most influential is what is called ‘education’. Religion plays a part, though a diminishing one; the press, the cinema and the radio play an increasing part… it may be hoped that in time anybody will be able to persuade anybody of anything if he can catch the patient young and is provided by the state with money and equipment.” “The subject will make great strides when it is taken up by scientists under a scientific dictatorship. The social psychologists of the future will have a number of classes of school children on whom they will try different methods of producing an unshakable conviction that snow is black. Various results will soon be arrived at. First that the influence of home is obstructive. Second that not much can be done unless indoctrination begins before the age of ten. Thirdly verses set to music and repeatedly intoned are very effective. Fourth that the opinion that snow is white must be held to show a morbid taste for eccentricity. But I anticipate. It is for future scientists to make these maxims precise and discover exactly how much it costs per head to make children believe that snow is black, and how much less it would cost to make them believe it is dark gray.”

Russell’s dystopic vision was paralleled by his friend Sir Julian Huxley (founder of the United Nations Education, Science and Cultural Organization) in 1946 who said in UNESCO’s founding manifesto:

“The moral for UNESCO is clear. The task laid upon it of promoting peace and security can never be wholly realised through the means assigned to it- education, science and culture. It must envisage some form of world political unity, whether through a single world government or otherwise, as the only certain means of avoiding war… in its educational programme it can stress the ultimate need for a world political unity and familiarize all peoples with the implications of the transfer of full sovereignty from separate nations to a world organization.”

To what end would this “world political unity” be aimed? Several pages later, Huxley’s vision is laid out in all of its twisted detail:

“At the moment, it is probable that the indirect effect of civilization is dysgenic instead of eugenic, and in any case it seems likely that the dead weight of genetic stupidity, physical weakness, mental instability and disease proneness, which already exist in the human species will prove too great a burden for real progress to be achieved. Thus even though it is quite true that any radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible, it will be important for UNESCO to see that the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest care and that the public mind is informed of the issues at stake so that much that is now unthinkable may at least become thinkable.”

The Economic Recolonization of the World

While many think the post-war years to have been shaped primarily by a Cold War, the reality is that the Iron Curtin was always merely a cover to impose a complete infiltration and colonization of the minds of citizens across the Trans Atlantic community that had given so much to stop the rise of fascism. The focus was especially placed on the young “baby boomer” generation who would suffer the most intensive full spectrum conditioning of any generation in history. While the population was driven into states of insanity throughout the age of constant nuclear terror, asymmetrical wars abroad, and drug-sex-rock’n’roll counterculture revolutions domestically.

By the time of Bobby Kennedy’s murder, and ouster of de Gaulle, the stage had been set for a new phase of colonialization of western nation states via the floating of the U.S. dollar and the destruction of the gold-reserve system that had served as the bedrock of the post-1945 Bretton Woods system. As long as the exchange rates were fixed then economic warfare against nations via short term speculation (which had always been a tool of the City of London) would not be possible. Additionally, the stability afforded by fixed exchange rates permitted long-term thinking and planning requisite to build large scale infrastructure and other scientific projects that required the sort of patience and foresight that short term market-driven thinking never allowed.

Under this new age of post-1971 deregulation, humanity was further atomized around a new idea of “value” which was driven by the notion that individual desires unbounded by regulation “cause” creative change within supposedly self-regulating forces of the marketplace. The more the formula “greed=good” became embedded within the operating system of western states, the more the broader structures of those states were commandeered by private corporations and banks which increasingly merged and fused into each other during an age of Darwinian “survival of the fittest”. The more that these interconnected supranational entities merged, the more those levers of economic power were ripped away from sovereign nation states and into the hands of private finance beholden to forces antagonistic to humanity. During this process, the once productive sectors of the economy that gave vitality to nations were atrophied and outsourced abroad.

Normal rates of investment into the maintenance and improvement of capital-intensive infrastructure seized up and industrial sectors were shut down and moved to cheap labor sectors abroad which themselves became new zones of modern slave labor filling western consumerism with “cheap goods” from China and cheap resources stolen from the global south.

Where monetary growth had formerly been tied to the growth of industrial production, the post-1971 paradigm tied monetary growth to ever increasing rates of unpayable debt and speculative capital unbounded from the real world.

Two Faces of Evil: WEF and Inter-Alpha Group

During that same fateful year of 1971, two other ominous entities were created.

In January 1971, an entity was set up in Switzerland by a protégé of Henry Kissinger named Klaus Schwab, titled “The World Economic Forum”. One prominent founding member was Maurice Strong, a Rockefeller connected Canadian oligarch that had become a founding father of the modern environmental movement and co-architect of the Club of Rome. One of the initiatives that Strong had helped build in 1970 was the 1001 Nature Trust which was a project devoted to raising capital for the World Wildlife Fund for Nature and the new environmental movement. One of the founders of the WWF? Sir Julian Huxley.

The other ominous entity formed in 1971 was the Rothschild Inter-Alpha Group of banks under the umbrella of the Royal Bank of Scotland. The stated intention of this Group would be found in the 1983 speech by Lord Jacob Rothschild: “two broad types of giant institutions, the worldwide financial service company and the international commercial bank with a global trading competence, may converge to form the ultimate, all-powerful, many-headed financial conglomerate.”

What Lord Rothschild was referring to was the destruction of Glass-Steagall bank separation laws across the Trans Atlantic which had kept commercial banking, investment banking, and insurance activities compartmentalized in separate worlds since WWII. In 1986, this destruction of the dividing walls in banking began with Margaret Thatcher’s Big Bang followed soon thereafter by Canada’s destruction of the Four Pillars. Although it took another 14 years, the final nail was put into the Glass-Steagall coffin when Clinton destroyed the law as one of his last acts in office. After this point, derivative contracts that had only accounted for $2 trillion in 1991, and $80 trillion in 1999 soon ballooned to over $650 trillion when the housing market blew out in the USA in 2007.

With the destruction of the Soviet Union the Rockefeller Disclosure Project was inaugurated in 1992 by Laurence Rockefeller and his niece Anna Bartley (then-president of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund) which worked with Bill Clinton to usher in the first and largest wave of declassified UFO reports in US history in 1993. Laurence had spent the 1980s bankrolling the career and research of psylocibin guru Terence McKenna who also pioneered the popular notion that ancient civilizations interfaced with inter-dimensional aliens with the help of psychedelics. Laurence Rockefeller’s nephew Stephen Rockefeller was simultaneously hard at work overseeing the Earth Charter Project which professed to create a new foundation of international law based upon the rejection of the sovereign nation state system and pre-eminence of Earth’s rights over human rights. Among the other leading authors of this charter were none other than former Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev and Maurice Strong. Speaking of the origins of the Earth Charter Project, Steven Rockefeller (Rockefeller Brothers Fund Trustee and theologian at Middleburgy College) admitted that it was fulfilling the mission set forth in 1948 by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature… created by none other than Sir Julian Huxley.

Not happy with unsatisfying stories, scripts, and narratives that shape our disorganized zeitgeist for the past two thousand years, Maurice Strong’s protege Klaus Schwab and other creepy dungeon masters trying to manage the post-Great Reset Age with ‘New Narratives’ set out to shape our 21st century and beyond. Schwab described the World Economic Forum’s Great Narrative Initiative announced on November 11, 2021 as a “collaborative effort of the world’s leading thinkers to fashion longer-term perspectives and co-create a narrative that can help guide the creation of a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable vision for our collective future.”

What will those new organizing myths and new values be, which are intended to replace the obsolete age of Christianity, which presumed each human life was sacred and liberty unalienable? Whatever it will be, you can probably guess that it will smell of aliens, holograms, psychedelic drugs, nature worship, and some form of restoration of ancient pagan drug cults that organized the Babylonian, and Roman Empires under a hedonistic Dionysian orgy for plebs waiting for their state-sponsored euthanasia escape from reality.

If this H.G. Wells dystopic wet dream doesn’t appeal to you, then it is probably a good time to start thinking about using your mind more rigorously and thinking about what has caused the oligarchy to loose power over the past 2000 years:



