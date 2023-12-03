in Latest, Video

Guyana-Venezuela crisis intensifies

13 Views 31 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Guyana-Venezuela crisis intensifies
The Duran: Episode 1765

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

31 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jdog
Jdog
December 3, 2023

Do your part to support free speech by boycotting Walmart.

2
Reply

Putin, 2M Russian army. Elensky breakdance. Russia-Ukraine secret NATO deal. Netanyahu long war. U/1

Germany sad, The Putin happy. Klitschko turns on Elensky. Macron, war to last 10 years. Melodi. U/1