Guam’s leader assures residents after North Korean threat

After Donald Trump promised "fire and fury" upon North Korea, Pyongyang said it is considering "enveloping Guam in fire".

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – The US-held Pacific island of Guam is currently not in any danger, the island’s governor, Eddie Baza Calvo, said in a statement Wednesday, following North Korea’s statement on possible strikes on Guam.

Earlier in the day, North Korea announced it was considering ballistic missile strikes near Guam, which hosts several US military bases.

“I want to reassure the people of Guam that currently there is no threat to our island or the Marianas. I spoke to Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield who confirmed this with me,” the governor posted on his Facebook.

Guam Homeland Security Advisor George Charfauros said in a statement issued by the Guam Civil Defense Office that “as of this morning, we have not changed our stance in confidence that the U.S. Department of Defense is monitoring this situation very closely and is maintaining a condition of readiness, daily.”

Charfauros added that Guam’s authorities “will continue to keep the public updated on any changes or requests for action.”

With regard to media reports alleging that Pyongyang had succeeded in developing a miniaturized nuclear warhead that could be placed inside its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), neither the US Department of Homeland Security nor Department of Defense provided Charfauros with data confirming the imminent threat.

Guam houses a number of US military facilities, including the Andersen airbase and the Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor.

The so-called North Korean threat is becoming more pressing with each day as the country increases its number of missile tests. In July alone, North Korea conducted two ICBM tests. In addition, Pyongyang has already carried out five nuclear weapons tests, with the latest happening on September 9, 2016.

The looming threat has prompted the international community to enact punitive measures against Pyongyang. Most recently, on Saturday, the UN Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted a resolution tightening the sanctions on North Korea.