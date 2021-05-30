Greece & Denmark launch first EU “travel passport”
****News Topic 424*****
Greece unveils first EU Covid passport as ‘fast lane to travel’
Greece unveils first EU Covid passport as ‘fast lane to travel’
The Greek government has unveiled the first EU Covid passport, described by the country’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as a “fast lane to facilitate travel”, after a successful dry run of the technology.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.