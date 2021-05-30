in Latest, Video

Greece & Denmark launch first EU ‘travel passport’

Greece unveils first EU Covid passport as ‘fast lane to travel’

The Greek government has unveiled the first EU Covid passport, described by the country’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as a “fast lane to facilitate travel”, after a successful dry run of the technology.

Alex Christoforou

