Alternate narrative behind Belarus-Ryanair incident
The Duran: Episode 987
Alternative Version Of Who May Be Behind The Minsk Special Operation
On May 23, a plane of RyanAir airlines flying from the Athens to Vilnius carried out an emergency landing at the Minsk airport, following a bomb alert. This is widely claimed to be a special operation ordered by President Alexandr Lukashenko aimed at arrest of one of opposition figures Roman Pratasevich, who was on board.
Lukashenko Lashes Out After BBC & Others Admit Detained Activist’s Ukrainian Azov Battalion Ties
Belarus’ long time leader Alexander Lukashenko has spoken out on Wednesday over the Ryanair diverted flight saga, pushing back against widespread accusations coming from the former Soviet satellite country’s opposition but especially Western leaders that his security services engaged in “state hijacking” of the airliner carrying activist and blogger Roman Protasevich.
‘They say code is red’: transcript of controller telling plane to land in Minsk
A Ryanair pilot who landed his plane in Belarus on Sunday repeatedly questioned information about an alleged bomb threat, before ultimately agreeing to land in Minsk, according to a transcript released on Tuesday by authorities in Belarus. Belarus scrambled a warplane to escort the flight, which was en route from Greece to Lithuania.
Vlad and Luka had a great time in Sotchi with lots of grins and laughs. I think i have a hunch what they were laughing about.
Thanks for drawing our attention to this, Duran. Most interesting. It’s certainly a plausible explanation. The incident was perfectly timed for the western neocons to exploit, as these stories always seem to be. It should be a lesson to all those employed by these people that they can find themselves ditched at any time if their controllers think this can serve their purpose. It may well be that Navalny is in the same boat.
If the evil-minded western Deep-State Regime-Change Off-Shoots + their [fake/phony]NGO’s did stage that False-Flag attempt to stick it to Belarus + Russia…it blow up in their face…they totaly screwed up…like they always do.