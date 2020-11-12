in Latest, Video

Great Reset Architect Klaus Schwab says 'nothing will ever return to normal'

Globalist Klaus Schwab: World Will “Never” Return to Normal After COVID
Elite push for a “great reset”.

In his book Covid-19: The Great Reset, World Economic Forum globalist Klaus Schwab asserts that the world will “never” return to normal, despite him admitting that coronavirus “doesn’t pose a new existential threat.” Breitbart’s James Delingpole unveils how Schwab is even more explicit in his book about the elite’s plan for exploiting the COVID pandemic than in his public statements.

