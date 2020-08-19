Gratitude — Surely it’s Impossible

Gratitude — What is it?

A conviction of humility, this is gratitude.

A conviction of our conscience that we have received more than we deserve.

An idea impossible for man to understand, as nature has given humans an ingrate conviction that we deserve all things. It is almost as if the purpose of earth is to show that in a world full of ingrates, the ultimate conclusion has to be extinction by global warming, a genocide by Covid 19 or by 4,000 nukes loaded and about to fire.

For Job is long dead and we have yet to see someone take his place.

“Is Job grateful for nothing?” Satan replied. “Have you not put a hedge around him and his household and everything he has? You have blessed the work of his hands, so that his flocks and herds are spread throughout the land. But stretch out your hand and strike everything he has, and he will surely curse you to your face.”

For with Job, gratitude was automatic, as he had been given a conviction of conscience that he deserve nothing but death.

For the Law of life that preserves and protects perpetual life, it can only be fulfilled by everyone having compassion and giving charity in a way that best produces a grateful response. And though we humans do so love fiction novels, fiction movies and paid actor politicians that enslave us by fiction, there is no more perfect way than gratitude “to self actualize, to be all we can be” and to achieve full and perfect happiness for all.

Problem is, since the Dark Ages, there has not been one organized religion that teaches a true concept of gratitude, with every concept of morality being so corrupted as to teach some form of pride. And that is why, from birth to death, all of our acts of caring and giving accomplish nothing more than to inflate pride.

Truth is, before gratitude would replace excessive wealth as the controlling factor over society, everyone would need an attitude adjustment such that they desired only enough for a comfortable life. A conscience such that most guilty did they feel whenever they missed an opportunity to give all they can give.

And that is why government enforced socialism makes having compassion, giving charity and being grateful, surely a morality impossible to accomplish.

