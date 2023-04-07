GLORIA JOHNSON A World Class Democrat

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The US Democratic Party is renowned for many things, and hypocrisy is surely near the top of that list. Hypocrisy and double speak. Gloria Johnson is a Member of the Tennessee House and is a fairly senior Democrat politician; she has been active in politics for well over a decade and will be 61 next month. She is also a white woman, and along with two black male Members she was the subject of a vote of expulsion from the House for what can rightly be described as taking part in an insurrection, a protest in favour of gun control following that now notorious Nashville mass shooting (unusually) by a woman. You will find footage of this insurrection all over YouTube; although nowhere near the scale of the fake January 6, 2021 insurrection in the capital, it was still a disgraceful sight.

Unlike her two fellow Democrats, Johnson survived the vote, which required a two thirds majority. The voting was as follows;

Justin Jones 72 for expulsion, 25 against

Justin Pearson 69 for and 26 against

Gloria Johnson 65 for and 30 against.

Although she failed with just 32% support, she was saved by a second resolution. Ironically it was Justin Pearson who saved her because he was entitled to vote too, and if he had already been expelled, so would she.

Unbelievably, when asked why they were expelled and she wasn’t, she cried racism. However, as House Speaker Cameron Sexton explained to Fox News, Johnson was represented by two attorneys, the lead one arguing that she had not been an active or as active a participant as the other two – she didn’t use a bullhorn, she didn’t scream and yell. She made the same argument to Sexton in person. This has to be one of the most bizarre instances of racial bias on record. Of course, if she feels she was dealt with too leniently, she can always resign. Don’t be surprised if she doesn’t.

