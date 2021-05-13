Glenn Diesen: The end of strategic ambiguity? America has finally stopped pretending it would risk war with Russia over supposed ‘ally’ Ukraine

As The Duran has stated numerous times in their videos and specifically in the videos from the YouTube channel of Alexander Mercouris, there will be no Ukrainian offensive against Donbass. This would be a disaster for Ukraine, and they would suffer a devastating defeat.
Professor Glenn Diesen reminds us that there is no alliance between Ukraine and the United States, and there would be no US support for a Ukrainian war adventure against their fellow countrymen in the east.
Read Diesen’s analysis on RT:
The end of strategic ambiguity? America has finally stopped pretending it would risk war with Russia over supposed ‘ally’ Ukraine
