in Latest, News

Glenn Diesen: The end of strategic ambiguity? America has finally stopped pretending it would risk war with Russia over supposed ‘ally’ Ukraine

Norwegian professor Glenn Diesen lectures about Russian political economy, Russian conservatism, Russian foreign policy, and Eurasian integration at the USN School of Business in Norway

61 Views

As The Duran has stated numerous times in their videos and specifically in the videos from the YouTube channel of Alexander Mercouris, there will be no Ukrainian offensive against Donbass. This would be a disaster for Ukraine, and they would suffer a devastating defeat.

Professor Glenn Diesen reminds us that there is no alliance between Ukraine and the United States, and there would be no US support for a Ukrainian war adventure against their fellow countrymen in the east.

Read Diesen’s analysis on RT:

The end of strategic ambiguity? America has finally stopped pretending it would risk war with Russia over supposed ‘ally’ Ukraine

_________________
Kristian Kahrs describes himself as a former NATO aggressor and warmonger in Kosovo, turned into a warrior for peace, democracy, and freedom of speech. Kristian is a Norwegian living in Belgrade, Serbia, and there is more about him on his website ohrabrenje.com, the Serbian word for encouragement, where you can sign up for his newsletter. Also, follow Kristian on Gab, Telegram, and VK.
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

UkraineAlexander MercourisUnited StatesGlenn Diesen

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mainstream Media Losing Patience With Biden Administration

Tucker Carlson on the latest way Biden is destroying America [Video]