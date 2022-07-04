in Latest, Video

Germany pushes Kaliningrad solution. Macron’s Kiev documentary. JPMorgan, $380 oil. Update 1

17 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Germany pushes Kaliningrad solution. Macron’s Kiev documentary. JPMorgan, $380 oil. Update 1
Topic 608

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

California – if gasoline is expensive, then buy electric cars.