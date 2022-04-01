in Latest, Video

Geopolitical Masterclass with Joaquin Flores: Ukraine, World Strategy, The Great Reset and More

On Sunday March 27, the Canadian Patriot Review hosted a live masterclass and Q and A on global grand strategy featuring Joaquin Flores, editor-in-chief of Fort-Russ.com and curator of the incredible Telegram Channel online (T.me/NewResistance) which provides the best up to date analysis of events in Ukraine and beyond.

Watch on Bitchute here

or Watch on Rumble here

Gas for rubles and a ‘Fair World Order’ (Live)